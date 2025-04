WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore is hosting the Appalachian Conservation Corps Veterans Fire Crew to conduct hazardous fuel reduction in the park.

During their visit this week, the Veterans Fire Crew will focus on improving access conditions on fire roads in the Wellfleet area.

The program trains recent-era veterans to become the next generation of wildland firefighters.

The Veterans Fire Corps is a collaborative initiative run in partnership with state and federal agencies including the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the Corporation for National and Community Service.