Fire Marshal Provides Safety Tips During Burn Awareness Week

HYANNIS – National Burn Awareness Week is underway and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey is providing tips to remain safe at home, work or outdoors.

The theme this year from the American Burn Association is “Contact Burns – Hot Surfaces Damage Skin.”

According to data from the Massachusetts Burn Injury Reporting System, children under five account for one-quarter of all reported burn injuries, and 45 percent of all contact burns were to children under five over the past ten years.

Ostroskey said toddlers are busy exploring their environment as a part of learning and that it is important to supervise them and keep them away from danger.

The leading causes of contact burns to young children are from touching heating and cooking equipment, other household items, and walking barefoot on hot pavement.

On November 9, an 11-month-old boy touched the glass portion of an oven in use and received severe third degree burns to his hand. The following day, an 11-month-old boy fell onto a baseboard heater at home and received severe burns to his thigh, calf and heel.

Tips to Prevent Contact Burns

Indoors, supervise children around space heaters, woodstoves, fireplaces, radiators, and stoves and ovens in use. Keep them three feet away from things that can get hot by using baby gates, high chairs and playpens.

Outdoors, keep children three feet away from barbecue grills and campfires. Keep area clear of trip hazards so no one falls into the fire.

Turn heating pads, electric blankets and space heaters off before sleeping. This is especially important for older adults who can suffer serious burns more quickly as their skin thins with age.

Have hot pads available whenever cooking. Long oven mitts are best when needing to reach in or over hot surfaces, such as inside an oven or over a grill. Assume all pots and pans are hot before touching.

Remember to treat items coming from the microwave as you would items from the oven. Make sure children are taller than the microwave and supervise them using it.

Protect your feet by wearing shoes when walking on hot pavement or sand and keep pets off hot pavement too.

Hot Liquid Burns to Children Under 5

The leading burn problem in the Commonwealth is hot liquid scalds to children under five, accounting for one in five of every burns reported. “Please remember that hot liquids burn like fire,” said Ostroskey.

Hot Drink Safety

Never hold or carry a child while you have a hot drink in your hand. A wiggling baby can cause a spill on themselves or on you.

Consider using a “travel mug” with a tight-fitting lid to prevent or minimize spills.

Keep hot drinks and soups away from the edge of tables and counters. Putting them in the center of the table keeps them away from curious fingers.

Use placemats instead of tablecloths and turn pot handles inward to prevent children from pulling hot liquids onto themselves.

Tap Water Safety