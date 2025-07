Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Fire officials are asking the public to leave fireworks to the professionals this weekend.

The National Fire Protection Association says fireworks started about 32,000 fires and led to 15 deaths in a 2023 study.

The fires also resulted in approximately $142 million in direct property damage.

They ask the public to only attend public fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July safely.