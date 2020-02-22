You are here: Home / NewsCenter / First Annual Meeting for Cape Cod Ocean Community is March 14

First Annual Meeting for Cape Cod Ocean Community is March 14

February 22, 2020

Image courtesy of Cape Cod Ocean Community

EASTHAM-The Cape Cod Ocean Community (CCOC) will be holding their first annual meeting on Saturday, March 14.

Launched last year, the CCOC aims to support white shark safety and other ocean and beach safety measures, through awareness and fundraising. 

The organization’s board will be chosen at the event, and reports and accomplishments will also be shared.

All members of the community interested in the CCOC’s efforts are invited to the Brickhouse Restaurant from 5 to 8 p.m. Appetizers, dinner, and a cash bar will be provided.

Tickets will be available at the door; cash, checks, and credit cards will be accepted.

For more information, visit www.capecodoceancommunity.org.

