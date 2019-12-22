First Cannabis Store On Cape Cod Gets Approval

PROVINCETOWN – Cape Cod’s first retail cannabis store is set to open early next year.

Curalife announced that final inspections for the store located at 170 Commercial Street in Provincetown will take place in January.

“As one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States, we are proud be located right here in Massachusetts, and to be expanding our presence throughout the Commonwealth,” said Curalife CEO Joseph Lusardi.

The store is expected to create over 30 jobs for Outer Cape residents.