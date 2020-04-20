Sandwich Church Donating to Cape Cod Council of Churches Food Pantry

SANDWICH – As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the First Church Sandwich is donating $2,500 to the Cape Cod Council of Churches food pantry and family kitchen.

The money was raised through the “Winter Soup Lunches” that the First Church of Sandwich runs in January in February.

The lunches were originally started to give those who are not snow-birds a place to gather with friends during the winter months.

They grew to become a winter community building event in the town.

Each week during the lunches, individuals would give monetary donations to help support the soup making efforts.

When the pandemic hit the area and people started to become food insecure, the leaders of the “Winter Soup Lunches” saw an opportunity to continue their mission of community support.

“Those of us who volunteer at our winter soup lunches have always viewed our efforts as a way to bring the community together by feeding the belly and feeding the soul,” said Walley King, one of the leaders of the First Church.

“What better way to carry on that mission than by sharing these funds at a time when the needs of our community have never been greater.”

The funds are being donated to the Cape Cod Council of Churches, which serves over 2,700 individuals and families on the Cape each year through their Hand of Hope Food Pantry.

Over the past month they have seen a 25 percent increase in need for the food pantry.

Additionally, the Cape Cod Council of Churches also has the Faith Family Kitchen, a soup kitchen still in operation during the pandemic.

Instead of offering sit down meals at the family kitchen, on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, the kitchen is providing to-go meals and is expanding to provide family casseroles to give out on Friday’s to assist families through the weekends.

The number of people seeking assistance from the kitchen has tripled since the beginning of the pandemic.

“During this time of great worry and need, we are so grateful to First Church Sandwich for their support in alleviating hunger on the Cape,” said Faith Family Kitchen Executive Director Edye Nesmith.

“This partnership in ministry demonstrates the best of what happens when we work together to care for one another.”

For more information on the Cape Cod Council of Churches and their efforts to fight food insecurity, contact Nesmith at cccouncildirector@gmail.com.