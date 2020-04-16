First Citizens’ Foundation Helps Big Brothers Big Sisters Stay Connected

HYANNIS – A donation of $5,000 has been given to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands by the First Citizens’ Charitable Foundation.

The money will help the organization support children and families throughout the region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual programs and enrollments have been implemented by Big Brothers Big Sisters in light of the outbreak, in order to maintain relationships between kids and mentors while committing to social distancing.

Around 400 children are a part of the program.

The First Citizens’ Charitable Foundation was founded in 2019 by First Citizens’ Federal Credit Union in order to help the advancements of local communities.