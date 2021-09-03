Major Barnstable Sewer Expansion to Get Underway

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable’s Department of Public Works has announced that construction for the Strawberry Hill Road Sewer Expansion Project will soon break ground.

On September 20, work will begin on the new gravity sewer, set to be installed in portions of Craigville Beach Road, Strawberry Hill Road, Wequaquet Lane and Phinney’s Lane.

A new submersible pump station will also be installed at the intersection of Strawberry Hill Road and Craigville Beach Road.

Vineyard Wind will install a duct bank and associated utility in the same area as part of its offshore wind energy project, according to town officials.

Roadways disturbed by the project will be resurfaced by Vineyard Wind after completion of both projects.

Prior to the start of official construction, utility mark outs will occur, including staking and flagging of the work area.

Pre-work will also include tree pruning and test excavations that will confirm the location of existing utilities along the route between September 7 and 10.

Motorists are told to expect traffic impacts, mainly during the work hours of 7 am and 3:30 pm.

Detours and road closures may be necessary, said town officials, though police details will be on site to direct traffic as needed.