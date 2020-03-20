Massachusetts DPH Reports First COVID-19 Death

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has reported that a man in his 80s from Suffolk County is the first Massachusetts resident to die from COVID-19 related illness.

The man was hospitalized and had pre-existing health conditions that put him at higher risk for COVID-19.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends who lost their loved one,” said Gov. Charlie Baker in a statement.

“We are living in uncertain and challenging times, and our administration is bringing every available resource to bear in the fight against this disease, and remind everyone in our Commonwealth to continue to work together, follow social distance protocols and look after each other to keep or communities safe.”

3,132 Massachusetts residents have been tested to date for COVID-19 by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs.

328 of them have tested positive for the disease.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is reminding residents to stay home if they are mildly symptomatic.

If residents become more ill, they should speak to their healthcare provider and ask about getting assessed in person, but should otherwise stay home and avoid others while they are sick.

Asymptomatic members of families should practice social distancing, such as staying 6 feet away from others and avoiding crowds, and self-isolating if they develop symptoms.