First Massachusetts Right Whale Day to be Celebrated by Aquarium

BOSTON – The first annual Right Whale Day in Massachusetts takes place on Monday, April 24, as established by law just before Governor Charlie Baker left office.

The day was recognized to raise awareness about the plight of right whales.

Members of the media and public can attend the event that starts at 12 p.m. in the Harbor Terrace Tent at the Aquarium.

The event will feature Massachusetts policymakers, partner organizations, and community advocates who helped make the day possible.

Remarks from Representative Josh Cutler, Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran, Massachusetts Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer, and New England Aquarium President and CEO Vikki Spruill will headline the event.

There will be a life-size, 42-foot-long inflatable right whale on display on the Central Wharf Plaza (weather permitting) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors are invited to talk with Aquarium scientists and sign a digital petition to their member of Congress to support right whale conservation.

Scientists have documented more than 100 individual North Atlantic right whales in Cape Cod Bay this season.

The critically endangered whales, with an estimated population of less than 350, have been spending more time in recent years feeding in Massachusetts waters before moving north to Canada later in the spring.

Dozens more whales have also been sighted during New England Aquarium aerial surveys south of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.