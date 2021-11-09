Five State Reps Barred from Statehouse Under Vaccine Mandate

BOSTON (AP) — Five state representatives are barred from working out of the Massachusetts Statehouse for failing to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Democratic House Speaker Ronald Mariano said Monday that the number is down from seven last week after two state representatives who had initially refused to disclose their vaccination status opted to comply with the House’s vaccine mandate.

Mariano declined to identify the five representatives.

Under a House mandate approved by lawmakers in September, representatives or aides are barred from working in the Statehouse unless they submit proof of immunization against the coronavirus or receive an approved exemption.

The Associated Press