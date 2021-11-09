You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Five State Reps Barred from Statehouse Under Vaccine Mandate

Five State Reps Barred from Statehouse Under Vaccine Mandate

November 9, 2021

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

BOSTON (AP) — Five state representatives are barred from working out of the Massachusetts Statehouse for failing to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Democratic House Speaker Ronald Mariano said Monday that the number is down from seven last week after two state representatives who had initially refused to disclose their vaccination status opted to comply with the House’s vaccine mandate.

Mariano declined to identify the five representatives.

Under a House mandate approved by lawmakers in September, representatives or aides are barred from working in the Statehouse unless they submit proof of immunization against the coronavirus or receive an approved exemption.

The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 