Flavored Tobacco Sales Ending in Massachusetts

HYANNIS – Measures signed into law by Governor Charlie Baker last year to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Massachusetts take effect today.

The ban includes mint and menthol flavors, e-cigarettes, chewing tobacco and cigars.

The measures also tax e-cigarettes at 75% of wholesale and improves access to cessation services.

“Not only does it protect kids from starting on the path to a lifetime of tobacco addiction, but it protects population groups that we know Big Tobacco continually and intentionally targets with aggressive advertising campaigns and other predatory tactics including African Americans, Latinos, and the LGBTQ community,” said Marc Hymovitz, Massachusetts Director of Government Relations for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network in a statement.

“For years the tobacco industry has made efforts to appeal to kids and communities of color through the promotion of flavored tobacco products, including mint and menthol. Taking this weapon out of Big Tobacco’s arsenal will help prevent future generations from a lifetime of addiction.”