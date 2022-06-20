You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Floodproofing Plan Will Look at Historic Cape Cod Sites

Floodproofing Plan Will Look at Historic Cape Cod Sites

June 20, 2022

3 of the Dune Shacks of the Peaked Hill Bars Historic District in Provincetown.

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission has announced plans to evaluate historic structures on the Cape that are in flood areas and determine possible ways to safeguard the buildings. 

The evaluation team, which is part of the Massachusetts Historic Structure Assessment Project, will examine 15 locations in the historic districts of Falmouth, Sandwich, and Provincetown, then compile a report. 

The report will outline different methods to floodproof the sites in ways that will maintain their historic qualities. 

Commission officials say the report might also be valuable to historic property owners on the Cape and other coastal regions. 

“By identifying appropriate ways to protect their distinctive historic buildings from flood hazards, this proposal will support community vitality and identity while preserving the history embedded in these structures for residents and visitors,” Historic Preservation Specialist Sarah Korjeff said. 

The project is supported by funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Silver Jackets Program.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 