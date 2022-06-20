Floodproofing Plan Will Look at Historic Cape Cod Sites

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission has announced plans to evaluate historic structures on the Cape that are in flood areas and determine possible ways to safeguard the buildings.

The evaluation team, which is part of the Massachusetts Historic Structure Assessment Project, will examine 15 locations in the historic districts of Falmouth, Sandwich, and Provincetown, then compile a report.

The report will outline different methods to floodproof the sites in ways that will maintain their historic qualities.

Commission officials say the report might also be valuable to historic property owners on the Cape and other coastal regions.

“By identifying appropriate ways to protect their distinctive historic buildings from flood hazards, this proposal will support community vitality and identity while preserving the history embedded in these structures for residents and visitors,” Historic Preservation Specialist Sarah Korjeff said.

The project is supported by funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Silver Jackets Program.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter