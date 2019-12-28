Flower Angels USA to Become Part of Community Connections

YARMOUTH – Community Connections Inc., a nonprofit serving people with disabilities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod, announced an agreement with Flower Angels USA to continue its operations under the Community Connections umbrella.

Community Connections provides comprehensive programs and life enriching services that promote optimal independence for people with all types of disabilities, helping them to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives and promoting inclusion within the communities where they live.

Flower Angels USA was founded in 2014 by Suzanne Carter to honor her mother’s memory and for Mara, her special needs daughter, to learn the importance of kindness and service to others.

Today, Flower Angels delivers more than 200 bouquets each week to nursing homes and hospice organizations on Cape Cod.

“Flower Angels has been dedicated to uplifting spirits by delivering flowers to the elderly and disabled on Cape Cod,” Carter said.

“As a fifth-generation Cape Codder, I am excited to see that mission continue as part of the Community Connections family.”

Flower Angels has benefited greatly from the kindness of others, including floral partners such as Trader Joe’s and Shaw’s Supermarket as well as many local brides and event planners.

In addition, the Flower Angels workshop will continue accepting flower donations and making flower arrangements for delivery by organizations such as Community Connections.

“Community Connections clients love delivering floral arrangements created by the Flower Angels,” said President and CEO of Community Connections Inc. David Botting.

“By sustaining Flower Angels as part of Community Connections, our clients can stay engaged and connected to the community.”

Since 1985, Community Connections has been providing service to people with disabilities from 65 cities and towns throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod.