Centerville Church to Host Flu Vaccine Clinic

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable Public Health Division has announced that residents will have access to a pair of Influenza/Pneumococcal clinics at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Route 28 in Centerville on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, and Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The drive-through only clinics are exclusively for residents of the Town of Barnstable.

The flu vaccine will be available for ages three and over.

Consent forms to fill in advance may be picked up at the Health Division at 200 Main Street, Hyannis, or downloaded from the Town of Barnstable website, Health Division.

Mask wearing is required for attendees.

There is a nominal charge of three dollars for the immunizations. If unable to pay, immunizations will be given at no charge.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter