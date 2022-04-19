You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Flyers, Subway Riders Shed Masks: ‘Feel Free to Burn Them’

Flyers, Subway Riders Shed Masks: ‘Feel Free to Burn Them’

April 19, 2022

Travelers cheered and stripped off their masks as pilots announced over the loudspeaker that a federal judge in Florida had struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit.

The judge’s decision Monday freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses.

Major airlines and airports in places like Dallas, Atlanta and Los Angeles quickly switched to a mask optional policy.

New York City was one of the few holdouts to continue requiring masks in its airports and on its public transit system.

HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and TERESA CRAWFORD, The Associated Press
