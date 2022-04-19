Flyers, Subway Riders Shed Masks: ‘Feel Free to Burn Them’

Travelers cheered and stripped off their masks as pilots announced over the loudspeaker that a federal judge in Florida had struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit.

The judge’s decision Monday freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses.

Major airlines and airports in places like Dallas, Atlanta and Los Angeles quickly switched to a mask optional policy.

New York City was one of the few holdouts to continue requiring masks in its airports and on its public transit system.