Former New Zealand Prime Minister Visiting Vineyard

March 25, 2025

Jacinda Ardern

OAK BLUFFS – The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival is welcoming former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern for a discussion on Friday night.

The event is at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center in Oak Bluffs, starting at 7:45.

Ardern, who held the office from 2017 to 2023, gained international recognition for her country’s handling of the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film festival will screen a documentary before the discussion, titled “Prime Minister”, which focuses on Ardern’s governing career.

Tickets can be purchased through the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival website. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

