Former State Rep. Geoff Diehl Endorses Keyes

SANDWICH – Republican candidate for state representative Tom Keyes announced that his campaign has been endorsed by former State Representative Geoff Diehl.

Diehl is the former Massachusetts Trump Campaign Co-Chairman, as well as Chairman of Stop Automatic Gas Tax Hikes.

“I am very pleased to endorse Tom Keyes’ candidacy for State Representative. We need strong leadership at the State House who will have the courage to stand up to the status quo. Tom Keyes is such a person. I urge people to vote for Tom,” said Diehl.

Keyes said that he is committed to fighting tax hikes and pay raises for legislators along with stopping illegal immigration in the state.

“I am honored to be receiving Geoff’s endorsement. Not only will it help us build upon our winning momentum, but it also sends a message that I am the person taxpayers can count on to protect their wallets,” said Keyes.

Keyes is facing off against Steve Xiarhos in the Republican primary for the seat.

James Dever is the lone Democrat in the race.