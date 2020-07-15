You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Former Adult Entertainment Club Gets Approved For New Use

Former Adult Entertainment Club Gets Approved For New Use

July 15, 2020

Zachary’s Pub in Mashpee

MASHPEE – The building that use to be the location of Cape Cod’s only strip club is being repurposed.

Cape Cod Appliance and Liquidators will use the former Zachary’s Pub as an appliance and sales room.

Due to Mashpee’s zoning bylaws the plans for 3,000 square foot location had to “not be substantially more detrimental than the existing nonconforming structure or use to the neighborhood”.

“The docile use that we’re proposing is not substantially more detrimental than the use that formerly existed there,” said Rob Mills, an attorney for the company.

The Mashpee Zoning Board unanimously approved the written finding.

Before the store opens code compliance and building permits are required.

Zachary’s closed in May 2019.

Once you’ve determined there has been a change of use, then you’ll find that changes are not substantially more detrimental than the existing or former use,” said Mills.

 

