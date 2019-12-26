Four Ballot Questions Heading to Massachusetts Lawmakers

BOSTON (AP) — Four ballot questions on their way to next year’s ballot are first heading to Massachusetts lawmakers.

Supporters of the questions have already submitted more than the number of required voter signatures needed to clear the first hurdle.

Lawmakers now have a chance to adopt the proposals.

If they take no action, backers of each question need to gather a second, smaller batch of signatures to get their questions onto the 2020 ballot.

The measures would create a “ranked-choice” voting system, increase funding for struggling nursing homes, update the state’s car right-to-repair law, and let food stores sell beer and wine.