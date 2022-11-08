You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Four Local Towns Added to Commonwealth’s Green Communities

November 8, 2022

Edgartown Lighthouse on Martha’s Vineyard.

HYANNIS – Four local towns have been added to the Commonwealth’s list of Green Communities.

Bourne, Eastham, Edgartown and Oak Bluffs have earned the designation through commitment to clean energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to state officials.

East Bridgewater and Mansfield also achieved the designation. 

“Congratulations to these six newly designated Green Communities for their commitment to reducing energy consumption and adopting clean energy initiatives,” said Governor Charlie Baker. 

“As Massachusetts moves toward achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050, Green Communities are helping to lead the way to a sustainable future for all residents.”

The designation comes with grants to fund future green energy initiatives. 

Bourne received $171,000; Eastham received $139,000; Edgartown $132,000 and Oak Bluffs received $144,000. 

The grants varied based on population and per capita income. 

