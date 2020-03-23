Four More Virus Deaths in State, Positive Cases Up to 777

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced that four more individuals in the state have died due to COVID-19-related illness. The total number of deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the novel coronavirus is now at nine.

The victims–two men and two women–were anywhere between their 60s and 80s, and all four had underlying health conditions. They were from Essex, Worcester, Suffolk, and Norfolk counties.

8,922 people in Massachusetts have been tested for the novel coronavirus as of this afternoon, with 777 being tested positive. Of those 777, 30 were in Barnstable County and one was on Nantucket.

