Fourth Annual Dancing with the Docs Set for Later This Month

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare will hold “Dancing with the Docs Cape Cod” later this month at the Resort & Conference Center in Hyannis.

Dancing with the Docs is a black tie event that features a dance competition where physicians are paired with local professional dancers and then judged on their technique and style.

The event is a fundraiser for Cape Wellness Collaborative, a partner with Cape Cod Healthcare.

The Collaborative is a local nonprofit that provides free integrative therapies such as massage, acupuncture, and nutrition counseling to people with cancer.

Complimentary Cape Wellness Collaborative cards are given to cancer patients at Cape Cod Healthcare.

To date, Dancing with the Docs events have raised a total of more than $340,000 to support these services for patients.

The event is set to take place Saturday, February 29th beginning at 6 p.m.

A limited amount of standing room tickets are available at capewellness.org.