France Recalls Ambassadors to US, Australia Over Sub Deal

PARIS (AP) — France has recalled its ambassador to the United States in an unprecedented show of anger that dwarfs decades of previous rifts.

The relationship appears at a tipping point after the U.S., Australia and Britain shunned France in creating a new Indo-Pacific security arrangement. It is the first time ever France has recalled its ambassador to the U.S. Paris has also recalled its envoy to Australia.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says the French decision, on request from President Emmanuel Macron, “is justified by the exceptional seriousness of the announcements” made by Australia and the United States.