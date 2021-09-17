You are here: Home / NewsCenter / France Recalls Ambassadors to US, Australia Over Sub Deal

September 17, 2021

PARIS (AP) — France has recalled its ambassador to the United States in an unprecedented show of anger that dwarfs decades of previous rifts.

The relationship appears at a tipping point after the U.S., Australia and Britain shunned France in creating a new Indo-Pacific security arrangement. It is the first time ever France has recalled its ambassador to the U.S. Paris has also recalled its envoy to Australia.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says the French decision, on request from President Emmanuel Macron, “is justified by the exceptional seriousness of the announcements” made by Australia and the United States.

By SYLVIE CORBET, The Associated Press
