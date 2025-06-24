You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Frederick Douglass family member will participate in a discussion on Vineyard

June 24, 2025

OAK BLUFFS – A descendant of abolitionist Frederick Douglass is speaking on Martha’s Vineyard this week in connection to “Douglass Week”, a new program honoring his legacy. 

Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs will host a conversation on Thursday with Kenneth B. Morris, Jr., co-founder and president of Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives in Rochester, New York.

The event starting at 4:30 p.m. is free to attend.

Morris is Douglass’ great-great-great-grandson. The chat will serve as a preview for Douglass Week, which will be held in the Boston area from September 28th to October 4th. 

“We welcome the chance to introduce our #DouglassWeek 2025 programming to Massachusetts audiences with a preview event on Martha’s Vineyard at historic Union Chapel. We are excited to be in Massachusetts this year, where Frederick Douglass first spoke out against slavery and injustice and where the Douglass family first lived in freedom,” said Kristin M. Leary, co-founder and vice president of the Globe Lane Initiative.

For more info, visit douglassweek.org. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


