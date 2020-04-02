YMCA Cape Cod Expanding Childcare to All Essential Workers

WEST BARNSTABLE – The YMCA Cape Cod has announced that their free child care services during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak are now being expanded to children of all workers deemed essential by Governor Charlie Baker.

Healthcare workers across Cape Cod were originally provided with the opportunity to use free child care services at five locations.

President and CEO of the YMCA Cape Cod Stacie Peugh said that since then, the need has expanded. Enrollment was at a level that allowed the YMCA to expand the qualifications for child care.

Children from ages 13 weeks to 12 years will be welcomed, but each facility can accept a maximum of 40 kids at any given time.

“Anyone who has a child in that category and really needs to work, we want to be there for them,” Peugh said.

Services can be utilized from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily at the Falmouth Hospital Campus, the North Falmouth Congregational Church, the Lyndon P. Lorusso YMCA in West Barnstable, Harwich Elementary School, and Stony Brook Elementary School in Brewster.

Peugh said that the COVID-19 outbreak has brought about mixed emotions. She is disappointed that some programs have been halted, but is thankful that others have stepped up to help the community.

“But at the same time, I am so proud of our child care team and those who are picking up work in our child care programs. We never expected to be doing that a couple of weeks ago,” she said.

Temperatures will be taken at drop-off, and parents will be told to stay in their cars during drop-off in order to maintain social distancing practices.

More information, including the information form that needs to be filled out, can be found on the YMCA Cape Cod’s website by clicking here.