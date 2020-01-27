You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Fresh Air Fund Seeks Host Families on Cape Cod

January 27, 2020

FRESH AIR FUNDHYANNIS – Host parents and families are needed to give New York City children a summertime experience on Cape Cod.

Each summer, The Fresh Air Fund, founded in 1877, brings inner-city kids on a two-week summer vacation to suburban, rural and small town communities areas along the East Coast and Southern Canada.

First time Fresh Air children are boys and girls from the ages of seven to 13. Children who are re-invited by host families may continue with the Fresh Air Fund through age 18 and can enjoy extended trips.

For more information about hosting a Fresh Air child this summer, contact Jenifer Bakewell at 774-487-8204 or visit www.freshair.org.

