You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Friends of Herring River Seek Public Input on Restoration Project

Friends of Herring River Seek Public Input on Restoration Project

July 26, 2020

WELLFLEET – The Friends of Herring River are asking for the public’s help in determining the best course of action for restoration of Herring River in Wellfleet.

The group has created an online survey to collect data about public values and levels of satisfaction about the potential outcomes as they related to six specific objectives.

Those objectives include public safety at the dike and in the project area, viewscapes, changes in public access to intertidal areas, recreation and salt marsh smell.

The Friends of Herring River said that the goal of the project is to restore a healthy, functioning salt marsh.

The main feature of the project is replacing the Chequesset Neck Road dike with a bridge.

That would let more salt water into the river from Wellfleet Harbor and would restore native estuarine habitats to the river in a controlled manner.

For more information and to take survey, click here

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 