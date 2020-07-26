Friends of Herring River Seek Public Input on Restoration Project

WELLFLEET – The Friends of Herring River are asking for the public’s help in determining the best course of action for restoration of Herring River in Wellfleet.

The group has created an online survey to collect data about public values and levels of satisfaction about the potential outcomes as they related to six specific objectives.

Those objectives include public safety at the dike and in the project area, viewscapes, changes in public access to intertidal areas, recreation and salt marsh smell.

The Friends of Herring River said that the goal of the project is to restore a healthy, functioning salt marsh.

The main feature of the project is replacing the Chequesset Neck Road dike with a bridge.

That would let more salt water into the river from Wellfleet Harbor and would restore native estuarine habitats to the river in a controlled manner.

For more information and to take survey, click here.