You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / From the 2020 Election, Some New Political Terms

From the 2020 Election, Some New Political Terms

November 3, 2020

Photo: National Park Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — ‘So 2020’ is a new phrase that made its way into America’s political lexicon this year.  

It has come to describe all things unexpected, unsettling and unprecedented.

This includes: the vitriolic political discourse that has deepened the partisan divide, the scary coronavirus pandemic, economic woes, social upheaval after police killings, and natural disasters.

Then there are two new terms, that are, themselves, “so 2020.”

They are “cancel culture,” a term that has come to signify intolerance to free speech, and QAnon, a right-wing, pro-Trump conspiracy theory that purports that a group of Satan-worshiping pedophiles is running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotting against Trump.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 