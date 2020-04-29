‘Fund for Sandwich’ Raising Money to Serve Town Residents in Need

SANDWICH – “The Fund for Sandwich,” a community-based charitable fund supporting nonprofit organizations serving Sandwich residents, is raising funds to respond to the impact of the coronavirus.

A fund of The Cape Cod Foundation, “The Fund for Sandwich” will participate in Giving Tuesday, a national day of philanthropy, on Tuesday, May 5.

All contributions made will be designated to the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.

“Every dollar that comes in will benefit the Sandwich community,” said Dr. Madeleine Wing Adler, a member of the Fund’s Advisory Committee.

“Our nonprofit organizations need our support,” saidTom Rockwell, an attorney and member of the Fund’s Advisory Committee.

“They are addressing the evolving needs of our residents and providing critical services under extreme circumstances.”

“The Fund has prioritized food insecurity, assistance for the elderly and youth, and housing for Sandwich residents,” said advisory committee member and civic activist Paul Houlihan.

The fund has provided flexible grants to the Sandwich Food Pantry, Sandwich Council on Aging, Cape Kid Meals, Sandwich Arts Alliance, and the Housing Assistance Corporation.

“We are trying to identify and partner with nonprofits whose clients have the greatest immediate needs, Sandwich residents who are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus and its economic consequences,” said advisory committee Member Paula Johnson.

“We see that there is so much more to be done.”

To donate to the fund, visit www.fundforsandwich.org.

Donors can also send a check, payable to The Fund for Sandwich, to: The Cape Cod Foundation; 261 White’s Path, Unit 2; South Yarmouth, MA 02664.