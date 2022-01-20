Barnstable Affordable Housing Trust Highlights Resources

BARNSTABLE – Funding for the support, creation, and sustainability of local affordable housing is being made available, according to the Barnstable Affordable Housing Growth and Development Trust.

A total of $2,625,000 will be distributed across the region through the Community Preservation Act to aid efforts in affordable renting and homeownership. Money will be used for site analysis, housing development, and more.

Grants will be distributed on a rolling basis, with applications for projects and proposals reviewed in rounds. Round one of applications are due on March 1, with additional rounds due on June 1 and September 1.

To learn more, visit the Town of Barnstable’s website by clicking here.