Fundraising Event Planned For Chatham Police Officer

CHATHAM – A fundraising event will be held on October 17 to support the recovery of Chatham police officer Bill Little, who suffered a major stroke at his home in late April.

The event, titled “Bill Little’s Big Benefit”, will combine a motorcycle poker run, a cornhole tournament and other activities.

Registration for the poker run will take place from 8:30 to 10 am at Oliver’s restaurant on Route 6A in Yarmouthport.

Tickets are $20 per rider for the poker run, which will end at the Sand Dollar in Dennis where the cornhole tournament is scheduled.

Registration for the cornhole tournament starts at 11:00 am at the Sand Dollar, with the tournament starting at noon.

The entry fee for the tournament is $80 per team with prizes for first, second and third place. Food and entertainment are covered by the fee.

Entry to the event for those not participating in the cornhole tournament is $20. Raffles, food and music will be provided, with music acts starting at 11:30 am.

“It’s a family friendly event. We want as may people to come as possible. We have the whole area dedicated to us, and so many businesses have come together to help us out and sponsor the event,” said Katie Hennessey, Mashpee Police Officer and close friend of Little.

“We’re so appreciative of the community’s support for this. Its absolutely open to everybody who wants to come, its definitely not just for motorcycle riders and cornhole players.”

“We’re trying to help him and support him and make this easier for him because he does so much for everybody else,” she said.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter