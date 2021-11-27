Funds Available for Barnstable Housing and COVID Recovery Projects

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable will help make funds available to expand housing options in the town, as well as other community services.

The town’s Planning and Development Department is accepting proposals for the Community Development Block Grant program, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Barnstable officials are anticipating additional reprogrammed funds for the 2021 program year in the amount of $184,000, in addition to the regular allocation of $316,233.

Projects applying for the funds must address one of the 5-Year Consolidated Plan goals and create or preserve decent, affordable housing units; create or retain jobs for low to moderate-income persons; improve public facilities or infrastructure; or provide services to low and moderate-income persons and special needs populations, according to town officials.

The town said that preference may be given to projects that involve COVID recovery, serving limited clientele populations like at-risk youth, or small business assistance.

Interested projects can submit both pre-applications and CDBG applications on the town’s website here.

The deadline to apply is 5 pm on December 15.