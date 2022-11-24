Orleans Public Safety Funding Heads to One More Vote

ORLEANS – Orleans officials are reminding voters that several articles given the go-ahead at the Special Town Meeting still require approval at the Special Town Election in early December to take effect.

The six questions on the ballot would finalize funds for contracts with local police and firefighters.

The questions related to the Orleans Police Federation total $165,000, while the three related to the Orleans Permanent Firefighters Association total $304,000.

The amount in taxes will be raised in the year that the appropriation is needed, according to town officials.

The Special Town Election will be held on December 6.