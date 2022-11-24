You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Orleans Public Safety Funding Heads to One More Vote

Orleans Public Safety Funding Heads to One More Vote

November 24, 2022

Orleans Town Hall

ORLEANS – Orleans officials are reminding voters that several articles given the go-ahead at the Special Town Meeting still require approval at the Special Town Election in early December to take effect. 

The six questions on the ballot would finalize funds for contracts with local police and firefighters. 

The questions related to the Orleans Police Federation total $165,000, while the three related to the Orleans Permanent Firefighters Association total $304,000. 

The amount in taxes will be raised in the year that the appropriation is needed, according to town officials.

The Special Town Election will be held on December 6.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 