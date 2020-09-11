You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Galvin Says He’ll Contest U.S. Census Head Count if Needed

Galvin Says He’ll Contest U.S. Census Head Count if Needed

September 11, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin says he’s concerned the U.S. Census Bureau count in Massachusetts is falling short because of the pandemic and is willing to share state population records to supplement the federal count.

Galvin said he’s suspicious of the data being collected, and is prepared to challenge any census numbers that are significantly below his office’s estimates.

Galvin said he wrote to Census Director Steven Dillingham Thursday, offering state records to supplement what he described as shortcomings in the census data because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a tighter census timeline proposed by the bureau.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 