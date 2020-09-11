Galvin Says He’ll Contest U.S. Census Head Count if Needed

BOSTON (AP) — Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin says he’s concerned the U.S. Census Bureau count in Massachusetts is falling short because of the pandemic and is willing to share state population records to supplement the federal count.

Galvin said he’s suspicious of the data being collected, and is prepared to challenge any census numbers that are significantly below his office’s estimates.

Galvin said he wrote to Census Director Steven Dillingham Thursday, offering state records to supplement what he described as shortcomings in the census data because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a tighter census timeline proposed by the bureau.