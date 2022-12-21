Gardens Aglow Canceled Friday Due to Weather

SANDWICH – Heritage Museums and Gardens Gardens Aglow has been canceled for Friday, December 23 due to adverse weather expected. Other days have not been impacted.

The cancellation includes closure of the shop as well.

Those who have purchased tickets will receive information regarding next steps via email.

The annual event held throughout the season features a stroll through outdoor light displays around the Heritage Museums and Gardens property, as well as family activities and seasonal décor.

While Gardens Aglow is a “rain or shine event,” the National Weather Service is forecasting high winds this weekend that may also impact ferry trips to and from the islands.

More on the Gardens Aglow event can be found on the Museum’s official webpage.