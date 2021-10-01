You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Gas Main Replacement to Impact Phinney’s Lane Traffic

October 1, 2021

BARNSTABLE – National Grid and the Town of Barnstable are advising residents and travelers that traffic delays should be expected along Phinney’s Lane soon due to construction. 

Beginning October 8, approximately 3,300 linear feet of 8 inch natural gas main will be replaced along 1600 to 1900 Phinney’s Lane. 

Natural gas service piping that connects the main to the customer’s gas meters will also be replaced as part of the project. 

The construction is expected to last 10 to 12 weeks, impacting approximately seventeen parcels. 

Construction will be on-going Monday through Friday from 7 am to 4:30 pm until completion. 

Traffic will be limited to alternating, one-lane vehicular traffic with police details on-hand to provide assistance in the area, according to town officials.

Motorists are urged to reduce speed and use caution.

