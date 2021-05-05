Gas Pipe Installation Causes Road Closures in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – Pre-work will be performed this week as part of gas pipe installation by National Grid in Barnstable.

Through their contractor Fraser Engineering, trenching will be performed across Route 28 on Tuesday, May 11 as part of the Anchor Lane Regulator Station replacement project.

Single-lane closures will be required on Route 28 for the one evening will be necessary from 7 pm to 7 am.

Ahead of the work, saw-cutting will take place on Wednesday, May 5 and Thursday, May 6 which will restrict some travel lanes along Anchor Lane.

Work on Falmouth Road will also necessitate lane closures, which will be controlled by police details.

Motorists are asked by town safety officials to slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through the construction areas, as well as follow safety and detour signs.