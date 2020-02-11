You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Gas Price Down 4 Cents in Massachusetts

February 11, 2020

HYANNIS – Gas prices in the state continue to fall.

AAA Northeast’s weekly survey of Massachusetts gas prices found the average price of a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded at $2.47 – a four cent drop from last week.

That price is four cents below the national average and 13 cents higher than at the same time last year.

“Crude oil prices are at their cheapest point in a year,” said Mary Maguire, the director of Public and Legislative Affairs for AAA Northeast.

“That, plus steady gasoline supply levels and low demand have helped to push local average prices lower – six cents cheaper than three weeks ago.”

According to gasbuudy.com, prices on Cape Cod range from $2.39 to $2.87.

