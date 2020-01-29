Gas Prices Drop 1 Cent in Massachusetts

HYANNIS – Massachusetts gas prices ticked down another penny over the past week.

AAA Northeast’s weekly survey found that a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.52.

That price is one cent higher than the national average and 12 cents higher than at the same time last year.

“Increased total domestic supplies of gasoline have helped to ease pump prices,” said Mary Maguire, the director of Public and Legislative Affairs for AAA Northeast.

“Typically, we see lower demand during this time of year. When combined with high supply levels, pump prices usually decrease in response.”

Prices on the Cape range from $2.49 to $2.89, according to GasBuddy.com.