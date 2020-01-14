You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Gas Prices in Massachusetts Unchanged

January 14, 2020

HYANNIS – Gas prices remained flat over the past week in Massachusetts.

AAA Northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.54 per gallon.

That price is four cents below the national average and 10 cents higher than at this same time in 2019.

“A healthy and growing level of gasoline supply alongside decreasing demand are two factors helping to minimize gas price fluctuations,” said Mary Maguire, the director of Public and Legislative Affairs for AAA Northeast.

“In the last week, 32 states saw pump prices push less expensive by just a penny or two, or saw no change at all.”

Prices on Cape Cod range from $2.49 to $2.89, according to GasBuddy.com.

