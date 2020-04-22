Gas Prices Remain Low Amid Demand Drop

HYANNIS – Gas prices in Massachusetts have remained the same over the past week.

AAA Northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $1.94 per gallon.

That price is 13 cents above the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 75 cents higher at $2.69 per gallon.

“As oil inventories continue to grow around the globe and crude demand falls worldwide, crude prices have dropped dramatically as the public health, economic, and financial impact of COVID-19 increases,” said Mary Maguire, Director, Public and Legislative Affairs.

“Crude prices will likely remain volatile this week, as the market continues to assess how low crude prices could fall during the ongoing pandemic.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.59 and $2.19, according to GasBuddy.com.