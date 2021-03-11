You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Gateway Airport Looking for Input on 20-Year Master Plan

March 11, 2021

HYANNIS – Public input is being sought by the Cape Cod Gateway Airport on their 20-year master plan.

The plan has been developed as an outline of safety and efficiency improvements the airport is looking to make over the span of two decades.

These plans, in accordance with federal regulations, are aimed to meet infrastructure and demand requirements.

The airport is looking for input from community members, travelers, those in the aviation sector, and more. A public meeting on the matter will be held on March 22 at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the airport’s website by clicking here.

