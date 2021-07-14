GLAD to Host In-Person for 40th Anniversary Summer Party in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – The Summer Party put on by GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders (GLAD) will be returning in-person this year after taking place virtually last year.

The 40th annual event will be held on July 24 at the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum and will honor the Soup Kitchen in Provincetown (SKIP).

Varla Jean Merman will be the celebrity emcee for the evening hosted by the organization which specializes in the legal defense and advocation of the LGBTQIA+ community.

SKIP is being recognized for their service to the community during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Having been around since 1992, the Soup Kitchen in Provincetown provides food services and health monitoring to residents of the Outer Cape.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many were facing financial troubles and food and housing insecurities, SKIP was said to have risen to the challenge while adhering to the safety protocols required.

“GLAD has had a very special relationship with Provincetown, in general. It’s been host to our summer party and the number of our supporters who are there, either part-time or full-time, continues to grow,” said GLAD Director of Development Allen-Scannell.

The event on July 24 will require ticketed entry and includes an online and in-person silent auction.