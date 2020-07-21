You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Going in the Water Again: ‘Jaws’ Boat Clone Supports Sharks

Going in the Water Again: ‘Jaws’ Boat Clone Supports Sharks

July 21, 2020

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – A group of ocean advocates and movie buffs is turning an old lobster fishing vessel into a replica of the Orca, the boat from the 1975 blockbuster movie “Jaws.”

The work is taking place on Martha’s Vineyard, the same place where Steven Spielberg shot his iconic movie decades ago.

The group building the new Orca says the replica will serve as an educational tool to help people understand sharks.

Reports of shark sightings have become more common off some New England beaches in recent years.

The Orca crew says that is a chance to educate the public.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 