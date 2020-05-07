Golf Courses Across the State Allowed to Reopen with Restrictions

HYANNIS – Golf courses across the Commonwealth are now allowed to reopen with restrictions, according to Mass Golf.

No caddies or golf carts are allowed and players must either carry their own bag or use a push cart.

There can be no more than four players at one time and there must be 15 minutes between groups.

The guidelines also state that golfers must stay in their vehicles until 15 minutes before their tee time and must return to their car after they finish playing.

State officials said that as golf courses are not considered essential businesses, employees cannot be working on the premises, but grounds keeping to avoid hazardous conditions and security is permitted.

Individuals can access the property of private courses as long as there are no gatherings of any kind, there is appropriate social distancing and the business operator and golfers abide by the guidelines for courses.

For more information on the guidelines and rules, click here.