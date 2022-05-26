You are here: Home / NewsCenter / ‘Goodfellas’ Actor Ray Liotta Dies

May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta, (far left), in ‘Goodfellas’

(AP) – Ray Liotta, the actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in ‘Goodfellas’ and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in ‘Field of Dreams,’ has died. He was 67.

An official at the Dominican Republic’s National Forensic Science Institute who was not authorized to speak to the media confirmed the death of Ray Liotta and said his body was taken to the Cristo Redentor morgue.

Liotta’s publicist, Jen Allen, said he was in the Dominican Republic shooting a new movie and didn’t wake up Thursday morning.

Liotta’s most iconic role, as real life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Goodfellas’ came in 1990.

