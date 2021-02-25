You are here: Home / NewsCenter / GOP Rallies Solidly Against Democrats’ Virus Relief Package

February 25, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP)-Republicans are rallying solidly against Democrats’ proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

But even as they do, lawmakers are awaiting a decision by the Senate’s parliamentarian that could bolster or potentially kill a pivotal provision hiking the federal minimum wage.

Democrats plan to push the sweeping package through the House on Friday. They were hoping the Senate would follow quickly enough to have legislation on President Joe Biden’s desk by mid-March.

But the big suspense is over whether the nonpartisan parliamentarian will decide if the minimum wage plan can stay in the bill and enjoy its protection against a GOP filibuster.

By Alan Fram, Associated Press

