GOP Tries to Save its Senate Majority, With or Without Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are fighting to save their majority and they’re making a final election push against the onslaught of Democratic challengers.

From New England to the Deep South, from the heartland to the West and even in Alaska, states that once were off limits to Democrats are now hotbeds of the backlash to President Donald Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill.

Fueling the campaigns are the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, shifting regional demographics and, in some areas, simply the chance to turn the page on the divisive political climate.

Control of the Senate can make or break a presidency.