Gov. Baker: All Long-Term Care Workers Must be Vaccinated

August 4, 2021

Gov. Charlie Baker

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that his administration will begin mandating that staff working in long-term care facilities receive COVID-19 vaccines as a way to help protect some of the state’s most vulnerable residents against the disease.

There are currently 378 skilled nursing facilities — as well as two soldiers’ homes — operating in Massachusetts.

As of Aug. 2, 155 of the facilities reported having fewer than 75% of their staff fully vaccinated, according to the administration.

Under the mandate, all the facilities will be required to make sure that all personnel are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 10.

The Associated Press

